Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $66.34

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.34, but opened at $68.54. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 41,123 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,130 shares of company stock worth $1,118,869 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

