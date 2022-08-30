Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $66.34

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.34, but opened at $68.54. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $68.41, with a volume of 41,123 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.19.
Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insider Activity at Coinbase Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,168 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.