CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.28, but opened at $10.75. CommScope shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 14,144 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 59,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 51.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 61,941 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $22,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

