Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Shares Up 5.9%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 250 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services.

