COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 9.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 6,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.