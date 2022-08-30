COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 9.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 6,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.
COMPASS Pathways Stock Down 9.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.