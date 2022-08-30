COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 9.3%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 6,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

CMPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 304.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

