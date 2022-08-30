ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $119.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $113.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

