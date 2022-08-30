Contrasting New Found Gold (NFGC) and The Competition

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare New Found Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -80.17% -66.34% New Found Gold Competitors -130.32% 0.38% 0.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Found Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A -$40.41 million -7.88 New Found Gold Competitors $1.50 billion $114.85 million -4.47

Analyst Recommendations

New Found Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Found Gold. New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Found Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold Competitors 543 2913 3699 78 2.46

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of 10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 164.55%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 74.84%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Found Gold competitors beat New Found Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About New Found Gold

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.