Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.91

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 77532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corporación América Airports

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,865,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 403,783 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 333,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.