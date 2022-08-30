Cowen Cuts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $45.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

