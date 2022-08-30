Craig Hallum Increases Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $38.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

PLUG stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 1,642.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

