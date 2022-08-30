Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $6.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

