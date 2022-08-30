Credit Suisse Group Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$95.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

