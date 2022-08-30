Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
Shares of CCAP opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $539.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.