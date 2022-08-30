Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of CCAP opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market cap of $539.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Recommended Stories

