Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Crexendo

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,084,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,372 shares of company stock valued at $320,485 and have sold 20,000 shares valued at $56,560. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crexendo

Crexendo Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

CXDO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 21,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,195. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

