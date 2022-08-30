Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Insider Transactions at Crexendo
In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $25,604.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,084,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,253,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 109,372 shares of company stock valued at $320,485 and have sold 20,000 shares valued at $56,560. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.
CXDO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 21,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,195. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.21.
Crexendo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.38%.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.
