Critical Analysis: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.50 $62.99 million $4.02 16.63 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 24.35 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -167.39% -111.21% -85.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

