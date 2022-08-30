Critical Analysis: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Metromile alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metromile and American International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00 American International Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $66.17, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than American International Group.

This table compares Metromile and American International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58 American International Group $52.06 billion 0.77 $9.39 billion $15.23 3.44

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26% American International Group 22.23% 7.12% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American International Group beats Metromile on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

(Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc. offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance. In addition, this segment offers personal auto and property insurance, such as auto, homeowners, umbrella, yacht, fine art, and collections; voluntary and sponsor-paid personal accident; supplemental health products; extended warranty insurance products; and travel insurance products. Its Life and Retirement segment offers variable annuities, index and fixed annuities, and retail mutual funds; and financial planning and advisory services; record-keeping, plan administrative, and compliance services; and term life and universal life insurance. It also provides stable value wrap products, and structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities; and corporate- and bank-owned life insurance and guaranteed investment contracts. This segment sells its products through independent marketing organizations, independent insurance agents, financial advisors, direct marketing, banks, and broker-dealers. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.