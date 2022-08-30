Critical Comparison: Alico (ALCO) & The Competition

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alico to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alico and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Alico alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 78.40%. Given Alico’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million $34.86 million 7.91 Alico Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.34

This table compares Alico and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alico’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alico. Alico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Alico pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alico has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 34.31% -2.06% -1.23% Alico Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Risk & Volatility

Alico has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico’s competitors have a beta of -29.97, meaning that their average share price is 3,097% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alico beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.