Cross Creek Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 462,219 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 462,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,000. Braze makes up approximately 31.4% of Cross Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth about $55,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $68,082,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $22,150,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,530,116. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braze Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.23. 2,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,227. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.