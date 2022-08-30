CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $193.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,111,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.21.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 110.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 786.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,504,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.