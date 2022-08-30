CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.1-575.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.80 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.21.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.30. 6,831,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,498,646. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after acquiring an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,183,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

