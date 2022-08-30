Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $926,324.99 and $15,321.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00135241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00080664 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

