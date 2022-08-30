Cryo-Cell International, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.90 (OTCMKTS:CCEL)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Friday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCEL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.54. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

