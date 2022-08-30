Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Capitalization Hits $11.30 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00016903 BTC on exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.30 million and $1.35 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptex Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004116 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00134238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00033174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00081992 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371,686 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.