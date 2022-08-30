CSFB Cuts Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.11.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

