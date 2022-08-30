Currys Plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Currys Plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,806,700 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 5,835,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 872.7 days.

Currys Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSITF remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Currys has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Currys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Currys in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

