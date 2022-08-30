CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of UAN stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.69%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

About CVR Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.