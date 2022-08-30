CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
CVR Partners Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of UAN stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $55.27 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.01.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.69%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
