Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $952,143.50

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $36.23 or 0.00184466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $952,143.50 and $9,349.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004766 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00643273 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000305 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

