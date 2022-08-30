Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

CYTK opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,445. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

