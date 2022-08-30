Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Holdings Lifted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,023,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

