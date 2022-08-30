D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.10 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,208,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,658 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.39. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.40. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 61.58%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

