D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VXF stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.86. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,138. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

