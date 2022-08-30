D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of VLO traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.