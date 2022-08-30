Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 12,378 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,378 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 1.2% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Nucor worth $27,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1,534.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 170,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.55. 77,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,846. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.