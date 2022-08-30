Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 31,351 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,195 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $31,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $64.42. 56,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,671. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

