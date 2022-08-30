Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.06 ($11.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

