Davidson Trust Co. Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,465,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,674,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $7,910,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.65. 27,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

