Davidson Trust Co. Has $506,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 678.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 82,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,030. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

