Davidson Trust Co. Has $656,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 766,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 401,961 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 171,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,306. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

