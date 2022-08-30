DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 988,457 shares.The stock last traded at $38.00 and had previously closed at $38.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Barclays lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.84.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In other news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

