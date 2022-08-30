Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.18. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,789,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after purchasing an additional 136,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

