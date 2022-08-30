DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.21 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,631,124 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance.

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

