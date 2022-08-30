DeGate 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $78,323.00 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 30th. DeGate has a total market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $78,323.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,814,592 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames.

DeGate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

