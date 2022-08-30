Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.12.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

