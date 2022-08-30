Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

