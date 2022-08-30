Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.86 ($0.05). Approximately 10,663,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 4,051,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Deltic Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.27 million and a P/E ratio of -38.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 9.98.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

