Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have 215.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of 290.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Demant A/S from 325.00 to 265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Demant A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.00.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

