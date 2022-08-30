Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Price Up 4%

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 22,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,945,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $127,960. Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

