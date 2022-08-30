Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 4,528,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

