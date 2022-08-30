Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. 4,528,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.