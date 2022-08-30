Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.53.

Insider Activity

Devon Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVN traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.99. 305,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

