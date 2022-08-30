Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,020,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 13,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. 463,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,350,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

