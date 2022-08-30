DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHC Acquisition by 98.8% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,657,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in DHC Acquisition by 3.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 149,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $491,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,729. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

